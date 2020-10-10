Nigeria: Ondo – 27 Flashpoints Identified as 1.5 Million Voters Elect Governor Saturday

About 1.5m persons are expected to cast their votes on Saturday, October 10, 2020 to elect the next governor of Ondo State.

Meanwhile, 27 flashpoints have been identified by the security agencies ahead of the election.

Tension is high in the state as political parties, majorly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are making frantic moves to win the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cleared a total of 17 candidates to participate in the election.

They are Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye (Accord Party); Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole (AA); Adeleye Adekunle Peters (AAC); Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi (ADC); Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi (ACP); Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (APC); Olowoloba Dele (APGA); Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju (APM); Adesanya Olaoluwa (APP) and Okuade Taiwo (LP).

Others are; Ojajuni Joseph Eniola (NNPP); Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko (NRM); Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede (PDP); Babatunde Frances Alli (PRP); Fasua Peter Oyeleye (SDP); Phone Forum (YPP) and Agboola Alfred Ajayi (ZLP).

However, 11 of the candidates have stepped down to back Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the PDP.

Of the 3,009 polling units, 279 are in riverine areas, it was gathered.

Record from the INEC revealed that 343,846 of the 1,822,346 registered voters in the state did not collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), making them ineligible to vote.

This shows that 1,478,460 voters are to decide the fate of contenders.

As it stands, the election is a three-horse race between Akeredolu of APC, Jegede of PDP and Ajayi, the incumbent deputy governor, of the ZLP.

Akeredolu and Jegede are set to slug it out for the second time after the 2016 battle went in favour of the incumbent.

Akeredolu was declared winner with 244, 842 while Jegede polled 150, 380 votes.

On the fate of Governor Akeredolu, it is believed that the contest is dicey and the involvement of his estranged deputy in the race is another game changer.

It is believed that the ZLP, though championed by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, is relatively unknown when compared to the APC and the PDP.

Pundits said the deputy governor joined the race to play the role of a spoiler.

The three popular candidates, however, hope to capitalise on their strongholds in the 18 local governments of the state.

All eyes are on Akure and Ondo towns, which have the highest concentration of voters.

Jegede hails from Akure, while Akeredolu is an indigene of Owo.

Akure South, which has the highest number of registered voters, followed by Ondo West and Owo respectively, are the three deciding local government areas for the election as previous records show.

27 flashpoints identified

A top INEC official told Daily Trust that 27 flashpoints have been identified ahead of the election.

The official, who does not want to be named, said the flashpoints were enumerated in an intelligence report submitted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“A total of 27 flashpoints were identified by the DSS in their latest intelligence report on Ondo.

“They have acted on it with the support of other security agencies.

“Although incidents of violence have declined, we are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the poll is peaceful, free, fair, credible and transparent,” he said.

Meanwhile, campaign rallies of both the APC and PDP were rocked by violence.

It started in Oba Akoko about three weeks ago when Eyitayo Jegede went to the palace of Oloba while Governor Akeredolu was also said to be on his way to Ikare- Akoko at the time.

During the clash, many people were injured while about 20 cars were destroyed.

Another clash also occurred in Ipele Owo and many people were injured and cars destroyed.

Equally, in Akure, the state capital, three people were shot last weekend when supporters of the APC and PDP clashed.

Many persons were also injured.

It was the same scenario in riverine areas like Ilaje, Ese Odo and Odigbo.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a pro-democracy group, also documented an upsurge in political tension in at least 11 of the 18 local government areas of the state.

“A trend analysis of data gathered so far indicates that group clashes, attacks on party secretariat and political rallies and campaigns by thugs and party supporters escalated in most local government areas across the state, with the highest number of cases reported in Akure South and Idanre.

“Of the 34 incidents of electoral violence reported between August and early October 2020, at least 12 cases of clashes during campaigns were reported,” the CDD stated.

To forestall incidents of violence during the election, massive security deployment is already in place.

Checks by Daily Trust showed that a detachment of military officers and the police has been deployed to the state.

A police helicopter was seen patrolling the state.

In its pre-election statement, Yiaga Africa noted that it received reports from observers of physical violence during party rallies, meetings and campaigns in Akoko South West, Okitipupa, Akure South, Akoko South-East and Akoko North West.

The report, signed by the organisation’s executive director, Samson Itodo, also noted the incident that started on October 3 along Oba Adeshida in Akure South between supporters of the two leading parties.

The clash resulted in the death of two citizens.

33,783 cops, 7,079 NSCDC operatives deployed

A total of 33,783 policemen have been deployed for the election, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu said.

He said the deployment comprised 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 from special units.

He also said the military had been engaged to secure interstate borders while the air wing of the police would provide surveillance.

“The police have been deployed to adequately secure the 3,009 polling units in 203 wards spread across the 18 local government areas of the state,” Adamu said.

The police also warned that no one would be allowed to wear any cloth, emblem or colour signifying any political party to polling units.

“No person is allowed to move around with security personnel around the polling units.

“Security persons who accompany their principals to the polling units will be arrested and appropriate disciplinary measure taken against them.

“Everyone is enjoined to vote and return to their respective houses or remain peaceful within the approved parameters of the polling centres.

“No one is allowed to move about from one polling unit to another.

“There shall be restriction of movement on the day of the election,” the police said.

The spokesman of the Ondo State command of the police, Tee Leo Ikoro, also told Daily Trust that three to four policemen would man each polling unit.

Also, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed 7,079 personnel and sniffer dogs, alongside mobile surveillance vehicles for the election.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana, said the deployed personnel were drawn from Lagos, Edo, Kwara, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Kogi states.

Residents pray for peaceful poll

Residents of the state who spoke to Daily Trust said they expected the election to be peaceful, free and fair.

Blessing Adele, a trader, said she was praying that there would not be any violence or tension during the election.

Also, Prince Muyiwa Obasuyi, a pensioner who resides at Ire Akari, said though he would not be voting because he could not get his voter’s card despite making several efforts, he expected the candidates to conduct themselves peacefully.

“If truly they are after the wellbeing of the people, I expect the candidates to play by the rules and allow the process to run its course transparently and peacefully,” he said.

On his part, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, urged members of staff to resist any form of temptation.

“We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast in a transparent manner.

“This will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I, therefore, implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience.

“Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us.

“Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the commission,” Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari said all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure that the election is peaceful, transparent and credible.

In a video message to party supporters at the grand finale of the APC campaign rallies, Buhari said, “I have taken a special interest, not necessarily because my party is involved, but because my focus and attention have been to ensure that we maximise every given opportunity to raise the bar in our collective desire to deepen democracy.”