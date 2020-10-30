nigeria:-presidency-counters-amnesty-international-report-on-lekki-shootings

Adesina faulted the reports of the Amnesty International on the#EndSARS protests and the ensuing crisis, describing them as “misleading and inaccurate”.

Adesina said the notion that the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020 fuelled the crisis was a misleading narrative.

He said the country had been witnessing the killing of policemen and civilians, the burning of police stations as well as the looting and destruction of private and public properties in various parts of the country before the Lekki incident.

He cited the jail breaks in Benin and Oko, the attacks on police stations and murder of police personnel in different places that happened before the alleged shootings at Lekki, saying AI’s report on the crisis was inaccurate, misplacing facts and wrong in most cases.

Adesina, while reacting to a question that the looting was a fallout of the alleged Lekki shootings, said: “You’re not quite correct. You’re falling for the narrative of Amnesty International. And Amnesty is wrong. Anarchy had broken loose before even Lekki. The prisons in Benin and Oko had been broken open before Lekki. Orile police station had been burnt before Lekki.

“Many policemen had been burnt before Lekki. So, you cannot say it was Lekki that precipitated all those things. Look at the timelines, look at when all those things.

“You’ll discover that it had happened before Lekki. So, you’re falling for the gambit of Amnesty International.

“Amnesty International does not have all the facts, they don’t run this country. They shouldn’t know beyond what they have been told. They shouldn’t know more than you and I should know as media people, as watchers of developments.”