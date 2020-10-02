Nigeria ratifies Doha amendment to Kyoto protocol on climate change

Nigeria has become the 144th country to ratify the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, signed the Instrument of Ratification at Abuja, Friday, October 2, 2020.

”I, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained,” excerpts from the Instrument with the President’s signature and seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria read.

A total of 144 of the 192 signatory countries need to submit their formal acceptance of the Amendment for it to enter into force.

Confirming Nigeria’s endorsement of the climate treaty, Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, tweeted:

”An incredible milestone! With 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force. This is fantastic news for our process @UNFCCC towards #ClimateAction. Many thanks Nigeria @MBuhari for your ratification!”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

