Nigeria records 1 death, 225 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria recorded one death and 225 fresh Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The public health agency added that 63 treated patients recovered from the infection and were discharged accordingly.

It said that the new infection was reported from 11 states with Lagos having 165, FCT 17, Rivers 13, Ogun 12, Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), and Kaduna (1).

The NCDC stated that it had conducted about 558,313 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country.

“Till date, 60,655 cases have been confirmed, 52,006 cases have been discharged and 1,116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.