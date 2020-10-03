Nigeria records 126 new coronavirus cases

The 126 new COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities, on Friday, took the total number of infections in the nation to 59,127.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.

For almost two months, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a feat that reflects a slowing of the disease in the country.

Authorities have, however, cautioned against relenting.

The latest update came about a week after the NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 510, 000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 59,000 cases, more than 50,000 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states: Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9), Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5), Kwara (5), Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Zamfara (1), Imo (1).

Lagos with the highest daily figure of 62 on Friday remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections and 205 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 78 deaths.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been minimal.

Zero deaths were recorded on Friday, leaving the total number of deaths from the virus at 1,112.

The NCDC had in its daily update stated that three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

