Nigeria records 150 new coronavirus cases

Over 150 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria have raised the nationwide tally to 59,001, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 153 more COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

While the death toll in the country remains 1,112, about 50,452 patients have recovered from the virus.

There are still over 7,000 active cases in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, the 153 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Kano (1).

Lagos had the highest number of cases on Thursday with 81 infections driving the city’s total to almost 20,000, the country’s highest.

Africa’s most populous nation has tested almost 510,000 of its 200 million population.

Nigeria has the fourth-highest number of cases in Africa, after South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The West African nation ranks 55 globally.

The disease has infected more than 34 million globally, killing more than a million.

