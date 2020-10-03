Daily News

Nigeria Records 160 New Cases Of COVID-19, One Death

An NCDC graphic showing the nation's COVID-19 statistics as of October 3, 2020.
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional casualty.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in its latest update on the virus’ spread within the country.

The 160 new cases were reported from 13 states, including Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), and Oyo (1).

Till date, 59,287 cases of the virus and 1,113 casualties have been confirmed within the country.

However, 50,718 cases have been discharged.


