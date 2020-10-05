Daily News

Nigeria Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Nearly Seven Months

By
0
Post Views: Visits 52

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus infections in almost seven months with 58 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Sunday, adding that there was no casualty within the past 24 hours.

The new cases were reported from eight states, including Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1) and Ondo (1).

58 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-18

Lagos-15

Katsina-10

Ogun-5

Kaduna-4

Edo-3

Ekiti-1

FCT-1

Ondo-1

59,345 confirmed

50,768 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/RRKOhxnr0y

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 4, 2020

The country has not reported a daily figure above 300 for nearly two months.

According to the health authorities, the active cases across the nation stands at 7,464.

Till date, 59,345 cases of the virus and 1,113 casualties have been confirmed within the country.

However, 50,768 cases have been discharged.


Singer SZA Confirms She Dated Drake When She Was A Teenager

Previous article

5 Ways To Handle Monday Anxiety

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News