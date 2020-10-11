Nigeria records over 60, 000 coronavirus infections

About 111 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60, 103.

Nigeria also recorded two deaths on Saturday, the first time in the last six days, to take the fatality toll to 1,115.

This is according to an update by the country’s infectious disease centre, the NCDC.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 11 states- Plateau (32), Lagos (23), FCT (15), Osun (11), Ogun (9), Oyo (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Kaduna (3), Yobe (3), Rivers (2).

Plateau had the highest daily figure on Saturday with 32 new infections followed by Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus hub with 23 new cases.

Lagos is the hardest hit city with almost 20, 000 infections and 204 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital is the second most impacted with a total of nearly 6, 000 cases and 79 deaths.

The latest update came a few weeks after the NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 550, 000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 60, 000 total, about 51, 711 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 7, 000 active cases remain in the country.

The NCDC in its daily update stated that three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.