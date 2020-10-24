Nigeria records two new coronavirus deaths

Nigeria recorded two deaths from coronavirus, on Friday, according to official figures.

A total of 1,129 deaths have now been recorded thus far from the virus in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases below 300 for more than two months with 77 infections reported Friday.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 61,882.

The update was provided Friday night by the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

The NCDC data showed that out of the over 61,000 infections so far, 57,190 persons have recovered and have been discharged..

There are still about 3, 500 active cases in the country.

The 77 new cases were reported from 11 states – Lagos (71), Kaduna (20), Rivers (19), FCT (4), Osun (3), Ondo (2), Sokoto (2), Kwara (2), Benue (2), Imo (1), and Ogun (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 20,000 infections, came tops in Friday’s tally with 71 new infections.

Nigeria has tested over 600,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.