Nigeria reopens unity schools October 12

Nigeria Government has ordered unity schools in the country to reopen on October 12th, 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening on Friday in Abuja.

The government-owned schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Adamu said the COVID-19 curve has been flattened.

Adamu said schools across the country are at liberty to fix resumption dates and ensure that there are adequate safety measures while doing so.

Adamu equally warned that schools who fail to adhere to outlined COVID-19 safety protocols, risk closure if there is any outbreak from such learning facilities.

