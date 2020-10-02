Nigeria retrogressing 60 years after, Delta CAN chair declares

• State govt tasks citizens on birth control

As Nigeria celebrated its 60th statehood yesterday, the Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Justus Mogekwu, and Chairman of Delta State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Syvernus Okorote, maintained that the nation was retrogressing.

They stated that “celebrating under disunity, insecurity and other social vices is a bad omen for the country.” Mogekwu noted: “At 60, Nigeria has not achieved the dreams of our founding fathers, but rather, it is deteriorating.”

According to Okorote, “the only thing that makes Nigeria great is our size, and that size is being threatened as a result of the killings and terrorism.”

ON his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the celebration was to reflect on the journey so far with a view to coming up with workable plans to rebuild the nation. He implored the National Assembly to revisit the Electoral Act amendment for free, fair and credible polls at all levels.

The Governor said: “We need to celebrate for having 21 years of unbroken democracy. This achievement is a blessing on our side.” Also contributing, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, tasked the citizenry on peace and unity. BESIDES, residents have been urged to embrace family planning (FP) as a veritable option to check population growth.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who made the appeal, yesterday on the occasion, advised parents to produce only the number of children they can effectively cater for. He explained that the state government’s stance on family planning did not support abortion, urging the youths to abstain from indiscriminate sex.

The commissioner implored them to protect their future through self-discipline and rational thinking. Ononye said funds for the exercise in the reviewed 2020 budget were N20 million, adding that efforts were ongoing to ensure the disbursement. He explained that the state had made tremendous progress in family planning over the years, tripling from 15,486 in 2015 to 53,583 in 2019.

“As at June 2020, the number of new women who have taken up FP methods was 32,135, which shows that the state is poised to surpass its 2019 achievement despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the commissioner added.

Ononye said Delta was also scaling up the use of Depot Medroxy Progesterone Acetate Subcutaneous/Self Injection (DMPA SC/SI) to increase access to FP through non-clinical channels such as Proprietary Patent Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs).