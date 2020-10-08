Nigeria, USA, others move to dislodge criminals in Gulf of Guinea

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Navy and other naval forces from Italy, USA, France, and Brazil have commenced a special joint operation codenamed Grand Africa Nemo 2020 to curb insecurity and other maritime challenges in the Gulf of Guinea.

Flagging off the operation at the FOT Jetty Onne, onboard Nigerian Naval Ship (NNS) Okpabena in Rivers State, the Eastern Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, described it as a yearly ritual designed to develop the capacity for maritime security operations within the Gulf of Guinea.

The maritime challenges that led to the exercise were reportedly identified as piracy, illegal exploitation of fishing grounds, expanding flow of illicit trafficking in persons, weapons, and narcotics.

It was learnt apart from Okpabena, other Nigerian naval ships involved in the operation were Thunder, Ogola, Shiroro, Andoni, and Kyanwani as well as 65 gunboats.

Onwuzulike said all the Gulf of Guinea states were involved in the operation, adding the navy continued to partake in such exercise to secure the country’s maritime space.

Onwuzulike expressed optimism that the joint operation would train the country’s naval personnel on the use of maritime domain awareness infrastructure for surveillance and threat assessment.

He said the participating units would also learn modalities for the conduct of vessel board search and seizure as well as how to handle evidence exhibits after the arrest.

He said: “The major objective of the exercise is capacity development towards maritime security operations. We want to train participating units on the use of our maritime domain awareness infrastructure for surveillance and threat assessment.

“We want to train our men on the conduct of vessel board search and seizure. We want to educate our men on how to handle evidence exhibits after the arrest.

“The Gulf of Guinea countries are all involved. The foreign countries involved in the operation are Italy, United States, France, and Brazil”.