Nigeria Vs Algeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles seek bright start against Desert Foxes

All is set for Nigeria versus Algeria friendly which will take place at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, by 7.30 pm today.

Since the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes faced off at the semifinal stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, both teams have been unbeaten in all their games since.

The Desert Foxes are on an impressive 18-match unbeaten run, which the Super Eagles will be looking to halt tonight.

The game will act as valuable preparation for both sides as they build towards resuming their qualification campaigns for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Though some key players are missing on both sides, Coach Gernot Rohr and his Algerian counterpart have assembled a crack squad that has big names like the former African Footballer of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, Ahmed Musa. Samuel Chukwueze and Sofiane Feghouli, among others.

Kickoff is 7.30 p.m.