Nigeria Vs Tunisia LIVE UPDATES: Super Eagles seek redemption in second friendly

After failing to live up to expectations in their last outing against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, the Nigeria national team will be hoping to get it right when they face another North African opposition in Tunisia tonight.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Algeria last Friday but beyond the scoreline, many were far from satisfied with the general display of Gernot Rohr’s men.

While the Franco-German tactician posits that the absence of some of his super regular players had a telling effect in Friday’s outing, he has assured of a better display against the Carthage Eagles who are Africa’s second highest-ranked team at the moment.

It is expected that Rohr will effect some changes in his line up to allow for more of the newbies in camp to take their bow with the national team.

As for Tunisia, they are on a cruise presently with four wins in their last four games.

However, they will be without three top players in today’s friendly after the trio of Jasser Khemiri, Ferjani Sassi, and Seifeddine Khaoui failed to travel to Austria.

Tuesday night’s friendly will take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena in the Austrian city of St. Veit a der Glan.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES

Kickoff is 7:30 pm