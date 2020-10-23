Nigeria: ‘What Was That’? – Nigerians React to Buhari’s Speech

Reactions have started to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s televised speech on the ongoing #EndSARS protests, and the breakdown of law and order nationwide.

Nigeria has been rocked by #EndSARS protests carried out by youths protesting police brutality, with calls for President Buhari to address the nation in a live broadcast.

President Buhari finally addressed the nation in a televised speech on Wednesday, where he addressed the international community, the youths, amongst other issues, but glaringly failed to mention the Lekki toll gate killings.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their views on the President’s speech, here are some:

Mr President has never disappointed me.

Nothing else can be lifeless than the President’s Speech.

Those who brought this CHANGE should enjoy the NEXT/NEW LEVEL while it lasts.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 22, 2020

You ask for speech,you got the speech and now you are speechless.

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 22, 2020

After Buhari’s speech, the soldiers that extrajudicially killed protesters in Lekki may even get promotions. #EndSARS

— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 22, 2020

Summary of Buhari’s speech:

“Do you know who I am?”

He basically complimented himself for listening to initial #EndSARS demands, then complimented himself for not being even more brutal, while complimenting himself for giving out money.

Then he complimented his loyalists too.

— Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) October 22, 2020

Not a word from Buhari @MBuhari about #EndSars protesters killed. Not a word about citizens killed in Zamfara.

You still have doubt that this man cares for no one and everyone is feeling the effect of his incompetence?#EndSars #SecureNorth

— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 22, 2020

So the President spoke for 12 minutes and he didn’t mention Lekki?

— ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 22, 2020

Wow Oh my 🙄What was that? #EndsSARS

— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) October 22, 2020

Buhari didn’t have a word for the victims of the recent killings in Zamfara and across the north.

That tells you how much he values those peddling disinformation to defend the indefensible.

Until we learn to ask better from governments, we’ll continue to be killed like rats.

— Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) October 22, 2020

We couldn’t even get a live address. Kai😭

— FK. (@fkabudu) October 22, 2020

#EndSARS #EndsSARS EMPTY Speech and then they play the national anthem under Which they shot and killed #LekkiProtest activists, just gut wrenching! #RevolutionNow

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 22, 2020

#RevolutionNow After listening to the rubbish from @Buhari tonight, there is an even dire problem, the absence of men of conscience around power, up till today, that you couldn’t find anyone in the regime willing to forgo the trappings of power to stand with the people is scary! pic.twitter.com/YEeDHY9e8d

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 22, 2020

I am disappointed by Prez @MBuhari ‘s recorded speech to the country today. He failed to acknowledge the #Lekkitollgate killings. I didn’t see a concrete response to the CULTURE of impunity and police brutality, or to governance reforms other than a regurgitation of “programs”.

— Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) October 22, 2020

That speech… E shock me… l can’t even lie.

— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) October 22, 2020

I wonder which police officer wrote that speech.

— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 22, 2020

Vanguard