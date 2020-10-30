Nigeria will accept ranching in future – Ortom

By uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed optimism that like the June 12, the federal government would one day come to accept ranching as the best practices for animal husbandry.

Ortom who stated this when he played host to the new leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel at the Conference Room of the Government House on Tuesday posited that the country cannot survive the current practice of nomadic rearing of animals for long.

He said; “Just like June 12 was rejected and later accepted, the same way, our anti open grazing law will one day be accepted in this country as the best way for animal husbandry. I don’t see us surviving open grazing in Nigeria because we are not in an animal kingdom.”

He noted that because he stood his ground on the enactment of the open grazing prohibition and ranches law despite oppositions from many quarters, Benue has now become a model for other states to follow in that regard.

“On the issue of open grazing, we have now become a model because I think that this is the best approach to end the farmer herders clash.”

The Governor recalled that because of the anti open grazing law, the Miyetti Allah took him to court severally but that he defeated them because he has always stood for the truth.

While reiterating his support for the EndSars protest, the Governor however called on the genuine protosters to put an end to the protest as it had been hijacked by hoodlums.

“I believe in the unity of Nigeria and that was why I supported EndSars protest because everywhere they (protesters) went, they were with the Nigerian flag and they sang songs of unity.

“I have not blamed the youths for doing what they have done in this country. I am assuring the youths that the leaders will make a u-turn and begin to do the right thing. But they have to stop now because hoodlums have already taken over their genuine protest.”

He commended the media for always standing by him especially throughout his trying moments of Fulani occupation of Benue, his political battle and other battles he had faced in the last five years.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Tor Vande Acka of Daily Independent Newspapers lauded the Governor for ensuring that no journalist had been manhandled since he took up the mantle of leadership as Governor of the state.