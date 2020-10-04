Nigeria won’t break -APC chieftain

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the country’s 60th Independence Celebration at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria on October 1, 2020. KOLA SULAIMON / AFP

Mr Seye Oladejo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says he is optimistic that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges to become a stronger nation.

Oladejo, who is the state APC Publicity Secretary said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Lagos on Sunday.

He said the enormous problems facing Nigeria would give way for a better country if all citizens play their roles in nation-building.

He said he did not believe that Nigeria would break or disintegrate ,noting that agitations in the country were indications that many things needed to be addressed for progress.

Oladejo said that the fact that Nigeria was still united at 60, in spite of all ,was worth celebrating ,saying the dreams of the founding fathers were achievable with the resolve of all.

“I don’t think Nigeria can break but there are germane issues we need to address .

“If we are having agitations for break up ,it means that those issues are now at boiling points and needed to be addressed, really,I don’t foresee a break up.

“We are still together at 60 and we should be grateful full for that .The challenges are enormous but we can do better.

“Have we been able to to fulfil our dreams at Independence? The answer is no .I think all of us could be held responsible for this,” he said.

Oladejo added:”Everyone has a part to play in making this country great at different levels to make the country great.

“If we can play our part to fulfil the promises and potential of Nigeria at Independence,I believe the country can be greater than what we have today.”

Speaking on the Oct.31 by election ,Oladejo said the APC would win both the Lagos East Senatorial Seat and Kosofe 11 State House of Assembly Seat.

He said people expecting a repeat of the Edo governorship election outcome at the by election would be shocked as the scenarios and the persona were not the same.

Oladejo said the APC candidates ,Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Mr Obafemi Saheed ,had acceptance at the grassroots and within the party ,adding the party would emerge victorious.

