Nigeria@60: Group wants Nigerians to celebrate Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari saluting NIgerians while reviewing the parade on a motorcade during a low-key event to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/10/2020

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be celebrated alongside the nation’s 60th Independent Anniversary.

The National Coordinator of the CAGG, Mr Nasir Galadanci, said this during a special Independence day celebration rally at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to him, President Buhari’s policies and programmes in Agriculture have transformed peasant farmers into millionaires, and also paved way for diversification of the economy.

He said all this and much more measurable achievement qualify President Buhari to be celebrated.

“All these programmes have returned the country to its past when the nation was foremost in Agriculture.

“The various executive orders have also helped to fast-track economic growth and development.

“There is also access to loans by small and medium scale enterprises, and many other efforts being made to add value to the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

On the Coronavirus pandemic and the federal government’s efforts, he said that with the frantic effort by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the curve had been flattened.

He said that the government’s efforts in collaboration with the private sector had now brought a sharp decline in the number of cases.

Galadanci also said that as part of the government’s sustainability recovery plan, the government among others introduced the SMSME Survival Fund.

He said that the government also made plans to secure the future of the younger generation by creating the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

“I urge all my Nigerian brothers and sisters to key into all government initiatives for the better,” he said.

He said that the government was not resting on the issue of security as it had become the focal point of the President and his administration.

Galadanci noted that the government had never rested or relaxed its will to fight insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and other criminal elements.

He stated that Nigerians should not be cajoled by sentimental persons who don’t mean well for the country.

Galandanci expressed gratitude to the President for signing the Nigerian Police Act 2020.

He said that the Act would go a long way in addressing the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, training, postings, welfare, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the new Act.

He said the singular action of assenting to the law was unprecedented, timely and highly commendable.

“It no doubt underscores the administration’s desire and resolve to re-position the Police Force.

“By the stroke of President’s assent, he has positively altered the policing narratives in Nigeria as the Nigerian Police Act 2020 has given legal backing to the principle of community policing.

“It has addressed vital issues that have historically been inhibiting seamless police administration and optimal law enforcement service delivery.

“The act has put in place legal framework that will address critical welfare concerns of personnel of the Force in a manner that will motivate them on a sustainable basis,” he said.

Galandanci solicited the understanding of Nigerians on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff and pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He said that he believed that the increment was not intended to plunge Nigerians into hardship as claimed and exaggerated by some people who don’t understand how market forces work.

He commended the 36 state governors, members of the National Assembly as well as the state Houses of Assembly for being the symbol of democracy.

“We celebrate the judiciary for helping to strengthen and stabilise the nation’s democracy.

“We also commend the efforts of our gallant Armed Forces and Service Chiefs for their commitment toward protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and stemming the tide of banditry, insurgency and all forms of criminality.

“The present Administration has fought corruption to a level that there is an appreciable level of decency in both public and private sectors,” he said.

He recalled the return of P&ID USD 6.6bn in damages plus interest of seven per cent per year by a court in Britain.

He also gave the increase in the minimum wage of civil servants including the reorganisation and reforms in the public service including capacity building as other areas of achievement by the Buhari administration”

Vanguard News