Nigeria@60: We have not fared well,says Balarabe Musa

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, says Nigeria has not done well in actualising most of the dreams of its founding fathers at 60.

Musa told the Newsmem on the telephone on Sunday that the country could be better than its current state if the leaders had done more.

According to him, the aspirations of the country could be achieved if both the leadership and followers resolved to play their part in earnest nation-building.

“Honestly, the country has not fared well at 60. It is very disappointing that this is where we are.

“But things can be better; we can still achieve the dreams of the founding fathers if we all play our role in nation-building,” he said.

He urged leaders to always make the welfare and well-being of the people the focus of their policies and programmes.

The former governor stressed that political and economic restructuring of the country was key to progress

“We need to restructure the country politically and economically. We need to ensure that power actually resides with the people.

“The economic and political models we are currently operating only empower a few. Governments must be structured to impact positively on the masses,” he said.

He decried the security challenges in the country, saying the problem was threatening the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Musa said if the country had acted at the right time, the rising cases of banditry and the problem of insurgency could have been averted.

“We acted too late. Things are getting out of hand because we did not act at the right time. If we had taken timely actions, we would not be here,” he said.

Musa, however, said that the situation could still be reversed “if we sustain doing the right thing,” he said.

Musa was elected as governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the Malam Aminu Kano led People’s Redemption party in 1979.

He was eventually impeached by a predominantly National Party of Nigeria dominated Kaduna state House of Assembly in 1982, after an intractable dispute.

