NigeriaAt60: Ayade Asks Cross River Residents To Celebrate Independence At Home

Governor Ben Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has urged residents of the state to celebrate Nigeria’s independence anniversary in their homes.

The governor gave this directive in a statement where he also announced that the annual parade and public celebration of Independence Day are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement was signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita.

He also notes that it is important to avoid public gatherings at a time like this, to avoid community transmission of the virus.

“For those who may wish to celebrate the day at home, I urge them to do so observing all the COVID-19 protocols and other safety measures as announced by the government,” the statement read in part.

The governor said he is concerned about protecting the people from the pandemic than holding any public spectacle in celebration of the independence anniversary.

He enjoined Nigerians not to lose faith in the country in spite of the many challenges they are facing.

On the resumption of schools, the statement maintained that it was the need to protect the people of the state from the pandemic that informed the delayed announcement of a date for resumption of schools in the state.

“Cross River State is following the clinical procedures of COVID-19 protocols in order not to expose our kids to coronavirus,” Ayade said and assured that the government will only announce a resumption date when it considers it safe for pupils to return to school.