NigeriaAt60: Seven movies that tell Nigeria’s history

One might not find many Nigerian historical movies to binge on, mainly because they cost a lot to shoot and involve a lot of research.

Some critics also say historical movies are not commercially viable because the Nigerian movie audience are not yearning for them just yet. These might be just some of the reasons why historical films are in short supply in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, some Nigerian filmmakers have created masterpieces worthy of mention especially on a day like this.

October 1

Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, October 1, is a movie set in the colonial era, just before the Nigerian flag was raised for the independence ceremony.

The film tells the story of a police officer, Danladi Waziri, deployed from Northern Nigeria to a Western town of Akote to unravel the mystery behind the frequent killing of female residents of the community before October 1.

Coming from their glamorous and sheltered lives, the sisters were forced to choose different paths and journey through life with their partners.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Onyeka Onwenu, Anika Noni Rose, Joseph Mawle, Genevieve Nnaji, OC Ukeje, and John Boyega, the film explored the war, inter-tribal killings, love and the struggle for Biafra’s independence.