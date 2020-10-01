Daily News

NigeriaAt60: SSS arrests, brutalises #RevolutionNow protesters in Osun

Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have attacked some #RevolutionNow protesters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The protesters who converged in their hundreds at Nelson Mandela Park, Old Garage, Osogbo, were first dispersed with teargas around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

After they regrouped, some armed SSS officials again visited the scene and 11 protesters were arrested.

The arrested individuals were thereafter taken to the office of the SSS where they were briefly detained for over one hour. Those detained told PREMIUM TIMES that they were assaulted by the operatives.

One of them – Pedro Omolola – told our correspondent that she was repeatedly slapped by security officials while her colleagues were severely injured.

“The SSS officials came fully armed to disrupt the #RevolutionNow protest. Myself and 10 others were arrested and taken to their custody. We were brutalised and injured”.

The group which is led by a former presidential candidate and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, had its first major protest on August 5, 2019, and the second edition on the same date this year.

