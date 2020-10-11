Nigerian Army: 62 Captains in Ogun for promotional exam

Nigeriam Army

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The 2020 Captain to Major practical examination 2020 of the 81 General Command of the Nigerian Army on Sunday kicked off the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital with 62 candidates participating in the examination.

Addressing the candidates, the Examination President, Major General Lucky Irabor said, their performance in the examination will determine their growth in the Nigerian Army, urging them to accord it all the seriousness and determination it deserves.

While telling the candidates that their success in the examination will determine the milestone in the Nigerian Army, Major General Irabor warned them against any form of sharp practices during the examination, saying this may make or Mar their integrity and career.

“Successful Candidates in the promotion examinations tagged Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination (CMPPE) would be catapulted from the rank of Captain to Major upon completion of the examination”.

He said, “I and the rest of the team are not to fail any of you. You are the ones to determine your fate by displaying the requisite level of preparation, confidence, and composure during the defence of your solutions”.

“The senior officers, who are here , either as team leaders or members of Defence Staff are to guide you to succeed. I advise you to compose yourself when defending your solutions.”

Major General Irabor said, the candidates will be tested in various categories of exercises, which will revolve around staff duties, map reading, tactics, low intensity conflicts, Communications, French language, skill at arms and staff duties at different stages.

According to him, the examination seeks to assess and prepare junior officers towards attainment of staff course while improving their knowledge and standard in the military profession.

“I implore you all not to be worried as the setting of this examination is simple, realistic and within the context of the approved syllabi. Like you all know, your success in this examination will be a milestone in your career. This success should however not be obtained through fraudulent means. Therefore, you are to avoid acts capable of tarnishing your image or tarnishing your career prematurely while on this examination”.

He said, “the syllabi would be strictly adhered to. Remember that any form of cheating would be punished in accordance with the Nigerian Army Charter on Examination”.

“Any Candidate caught indulging in any form of examination malpractice would be disqualified on the spot. He would be returned to unit and appropriate disciplinary action taken against him/her.”

He said, “it is an offence for any candidate to be late to any of the scheduled parades. Lateness by 10 minutes automatically disqualifies you from taking a paper.”

Major General Irabor added that Army headquarters policy allows a candidate three attempts to pass the examination.”

Vanguard