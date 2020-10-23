nigerian-army-gives-palliatives-to-kebbi-idps

Nigerian Army

The 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Sokoto has distributed palliatives and carried out medical outreach to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kebbi State.

Acting General Officer Commanding (G.O.C) of the Division, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Bande, who commenced the distribution yesterday at Besse in Koko Besse Council Area, said the palliatives and medical outreach was part of their contributions to humanity.

He explained that the outreaches would cover 32 communities across the state, adding that their aim was to see that the IDPs ravaged by the flood was given good



healthcare.

Responding, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Jafaru Ahmed commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture and assured of the government’s commitment to elevating the sufferings of the people.