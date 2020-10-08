Nigerian Breweries empowers 80 Kaduna youths

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Nigerian Breweries Plc under its 2020 youth empowerment programme has begun the empowerment of 80 Youths within their host communities of Kudenda and Kakuri of Kaduna South and Chikun local governments of Kaduna State with various skills.

The beneficiaries will undergo skills acquisition in cosmetology, medicals/health, paint-making and poultry.

The Kaduna brewery manager Abbey Ajayi stated that the empowerment was in collaboration with Technical Incubation Centre (ITC) SMEDAN, KADCCIMA and NIRSAL Bank.

He said upon completion of the programme, the beneficiaries will receive starter packages to enable them to stand on their own while leveraging on the regulatory cover from TIC.

Ajayi urged the participants to work hard and learn their new skills and become great ambassadors and impact their communities economically.

“As a company and part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is to help in reducing the unemployment rate among our host communities for a more secured and prosperous society.”