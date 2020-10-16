Nigerian Film, Eyimofe To Screen In Austria, Netherlands, Spain

HOURS after it was unveiled as part of the lineup for this year’s São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, also known internationally as Mostra, it is now confirmed that Eyimofe (This is my desire), a Nigerian feature film, will be going to Austria, Netherlands and Spain.

Presented by GDN Studios, the 114 minutes film was directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo. It features the likes of Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and others.

Executive Producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

The Viennale is Austria’ most important international film event, as well as one of the oldest and best-known festivals in the German-speaking world.

Every October, the Viennale takes place in beautiful cinemas in Vienna’s historic center, providing the festival with an international orientation and a distinctive urban flair.

In its programme, the Viennale shows a carefully picked selection of new films from all over the globe as well as



from Austria, some of them international premieres. The choice of about 300 films offers a cross-section of bold filmmaking, which stands apart from the aesthetics of mainstream conventionality and is politically relevant. Though this year’s festival opens on October 22 and runs till November 1, Eyimofewill screen on October 25 and 26.

Also, the film has been selected for the second edition of the 013 Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF), Tilburg, Netherlands, which runs from Thursday, October 22, through Sunday, October 25, 2020. This year, 013 CIFF will screen a selection of 13 unique films from 13 different countries, including Eyimofe, which will screen five times.

Eleven of these films have never been screened in the Netherlands before and will have their Dutch



or Benelux premieres at the festival.

The festival will also welcome Martin Koolhoven, one of the Netherlands’ most successful filmmakers, who will give two master classes on October 23. He recently made his international debut with Brimstone, the first Dutch Western, and first Dutch film to be sold to more than 80 countries.

Eyimofe has also been selected for this year’s Valladolid International Film Festival. First held on March 20, 1956, it is one of the oldest and most consolidated in the whole of Europe.

This year, The Valladolid International Film Festival has chosen nine directorial debuts, out of ten films, for the

Meeting Point section, the parallel competitive screening devoted to new authors and movies that are unusual



in our theaters. The feature films, which compete for a first prize of €20,000, come from China, India, Iran, Nigeria, Argentina, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Meeting Point will screen Eyimofe.

Eyimofewas funded entirely in Nigeria and shot in 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos, the drama follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores.

