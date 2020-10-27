nigerian-gets-un-award

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC) has decorated the Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns Limited, Dr. Julius Oyedemi, with its Peace Advocate Award .

UN-POLAC, in a statement, said with the conferment of the award, the Lagos-based real estate player will be involved in “peacemaking, conflict resolution and other activities that encourage peace and positive living” anywhere in the world.

Oyedemi’s appointment was conveyed in letter signed by UN-POLAC Director-General, Prof. Halo B. Eton.

The letter read: “In line with the UN General Assembly’s declaration, POLAC collaborates with UNESCO to commemorate the “Human Rights Day 2020” with the Theme: ‘Stand up for human rghts.’’

In view of the foregoing, the trustees of POLAC recognise that you exemplify these qualities and wish to convey to you, their decision to appoint you an International Peace UN-POLAC Advocate.”