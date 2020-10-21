Nigerian Government silent hours after #EndSARS protesters were ‘killed’

Nigerian Government has remained silent several hours after peaceful and unarmed protesters were shot and killed at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday.

Footages posted on social media showed protesters fleeing as security forces, including soldiers, shot live rounds towards the crowds at around 7 pm. The shooting started hours before the 24-hour curfew announced by the Lagos State government began.

At least seven people were killed according to DJ Switch, a popular disc jockey, who broadcast live from the scene on Instagram.

Protesters were seen struggling to remove shrapnel from injured protesters and in one case failing to resuscitate a casualty.

In other videos, protesters carrying bloodied Nigerian flags were seen pleading with security officials to allow medics to treat victims.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers initially denied ambulances entry into the area to evacuate those who were shot.

“They started firing ammunition toward the crowd. They were firing into the crowd,” Alfred Ononugbo, 55, a security officer told Reuters. “I saw the bullet hit one or two persons.”

Gunshots were heard on Wednesday morning in the Lekki area of the state, several residents confirmed.

Despite the bloody massacre, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who serves as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Force, has not reacted in whatever form to the unjust killing.

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday morning blamed “forces beyond our direct control” for the death of peaceful, unarmed protesters at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said 27 persons were still receiving at three hospitals. Two of them are currently receiving intensive medical care. Three other persons have been discharged.

