Nigerian govt plans to double airports by 2023 – Sirika

The federal government said it plans to double the number of airports in the country before the end of 2023 to enhance air connectivity and boost the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this while responding to questions during the public presentation of the 2021 Budget Proposal on Tuesday in Abuja.

The public presentation was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“We understood the principles and the importance of air connectivity and it is a very important sector. It boosts our economy and we believe investment in this sector will do well for our economy.

“Before the end of 2023, we would have doubled the number of airports in Nigeria. We understand the importance of aviation infrastructure as a critical component for the working of our economy and our national security assets.”

Mr Sirika said that the aviation industry is the fastest growing sector in the country and the current administration had developed a roadmap to improve civil aviation and air transportation in general.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2021 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 8.

The 2021 budget is projected at N13.08 trillion, which is 21 per cent higher than revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion.

Capital expenditure for the Ministry of Aviation is put at N89.97 billion in the proposed 2021 budget.

However, the ministry proposes to spend N5 billion for safety and security of critical projects and airport certification nationwide and N14 billion for construction of second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Also, the ministry proposed N1.6 billion extension and asphalt overlay of Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway, Lagos; N1 billion construction of new terminal building in Enugu; and N1 billion construction of Abeokuta airstrip.