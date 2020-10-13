Nigerian govt to provide 350,000 IDPs with start-up skills, capital

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a plan to train 350,000 persons displaced by the insurgency in the North East on skills and small businesses.

The NCFRMI on Monday commenced verification exercise of IDPs who will benefit from the programme tagged ‘Project Reliance’.

Officials say the project aimed to make every displaced person self-reliant in the country.