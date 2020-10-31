nigerian-kid-shinning-with-berliner-ak-07

He is just 10 but Nigerian Yusuf Babangida Aliyu is already turning the eyes as a sensation with Berliner AK 07 in the German Regionalliga Nordost in the states of Berlin.

Born 4 April 2010 in Berlin, Yusuf holds dual citizenship as a Nigerian-German; and was actually born into a footballing family with his father and uncle (Aminu Aliyu) being former players.

Now a staff at the Nigeria Embassy in Germany, Yusuf’s dad star for Sardauna Memorial College Kaduna and later represented the state’s Academicals.

Even as a student, he was so good to be enlisted for Kaduna-based sides Flying Bees and later Kawo United FC en route to playing for the great Ranchers Bees Football Club of Kaduna. He later moved to Germany to play for Monchengladbach FC 1 and Magdeburg and Adendorf .

“ Actually, Yusuf’s talent as a young footballer did not come to me as a surprise,” the senior Aliyu told THE NATION.“ I played football myself and the area I grew up in Kaduna is known for producing good football talents ; this is reflected in Yusuf because he’s so talented even at his age.”

The Younger Aliyu is comfortable playing in the defensive or attacking role and has done elegantly well with Berliner AK 07 where he has won a clutches of awards in different competitions.

Yet his dad the youngster is seemingly enjoying both worlds as footballer even as he focuses his attention squarely on his football too: “Apart from football, Yusuf is also doing well in the in the area of education too.

“He is also doing well in his football academy with Berliner AK 07 and we are not going to force him to choose any career; we are not in a rush due and we just need to respect the status that guides football.”

Equally impressed with the youngster fledging football career is his mother, Juliet Babangida Aliyu, who has been part and parcel of his football development.