Nigerian Man Slumps and Dies in Malaysia

On Monday, October 12, a Nigerian man identified as Odumegwu Chijioke Ugochukwu reportedly slumped and died in Malaysia.

It was gathered that the incident happened  at Setapak in Gombak Districk, Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Singleton Nnaemeka, the Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Malaysia chapter, who confirmed the incident, is seeking for help in locating the deceased’s family.

“Please we are seeking for anyone who knows him or his address or the family to contact any of the Admin of Igbo Community in Malaysia so the necessary arrangement will be made,” he wrote.

