Nigerian murdered in US’s Shell facility five months after graduating





A young Nigerian has been murdered in the United States five months after graduating from Virginia Tech, where he studied Industrial and Systems Engineering.







Alexander Nwogu, 23, had just been hired as a tech consultant with Ernst and Young before he was murdered on Monday at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.







A police report said Nwogu suffered blunt trauma to the back of his head and a single gunshot wound to the middle of his back.







According to Virginia Tech, Nwogu graduated in May with a bachelor of science in Industrial and Systems Engineering degree.







“It is a tragic loss of a very promising life,” said Charlie Klauer, an associate professor who advised Nwogu on his senior project in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.







“I would say that he was a perfect blend of studiousness, seriousness and fun. He knew what he wanted and he was going to go after it and he had direction, for sure. But he also was lighthearted and could be very funny.”







In the wake of Alex’s death, a GoFundMe has been set up in his honour. A friend who started the fundraiser described Alex as a kind and ‘a genuine person’ with ‘such a beautiful soul.’







The GoFundMe has already raised more than $21,000 to help out his family, which Klauer said, Alex adored and to cover his funeral expenses.







“His father was a single father, he said,” said Klauer. “He had great respect and love and adoration for his father and his siblings. Nothing will compensate for the loss of his drive and energy.”







In a news conference, DC Police said they are looking for two suspects responsible for the murder of Alexander Nwogu. The Metropolitan Police Department is also offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information for leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

