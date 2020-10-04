Nigerian police personnel banned from searching phones, laptop

Nigeria’s Inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday banned personnel of the police from indiscriminate searching of mobile phones and laptops.

“All Tactical Squads must also desist from the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices,” Adamu said in a statement.

The IGP also banned police officers from wearing mufti uniforms in any part of the country.

“Henceforth, no Police personnel is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. All Police Force personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear,” Adamu said.

