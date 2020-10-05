Breaking NewsInternational News

Nigerian Professor, Adetunji, Appointed Global Ambassador

Prof Adetunji Haastrup has been appointed as a Global Ambassador of Management and Leadership Development by the Mogul, in New York, USA.

The President/CEO of Global Education Network (Nigeria), had earlier on bagged a triple appointment as a member of Harvard Business Review Council, USA, Commonwealth Education Council, London UK and Leadership Council,USA.

Prof Haastrup, a Fellow of the International Academy of Management London UK and Fellow of the Certified Public Administrators of England and Wales, made history as one of the first batch of accredited management trainers in Nigeria.

