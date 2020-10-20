Nigerian Protesters Killed as Soldiers Open Fire in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria—Several people were killed as Nigerian soldiers opened fire at a key protest site in Lagos, witnesses said, as the government sought to end two weeks of marches against police brutality that have mushroomed into broader nationwide demonstrations.

Three witnesses, gathered among hundreds of protesters at Lagos’ Lekki toll gate, said that pickup trucks arrived shortly after nightfall and soldiers began to fire tear gas and then bullets into the crowd. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been killed, but each of the witnesses said they saw several bodies on the road. Videos posted on social media showed screaming protesters surrounding bloodied corpses, visible through a haze of yellow tear-gas smoke.

“The Nigerian government sent the army to come and kill us,” said Akinbosola Adeyemi, a talk-show host who ran five-eights of a mile to safety. “A lot of people were hit. You are not meant to shoot live firearms against us.”

Nigeria’s army referred questions about the killings to the civil police, who couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Nigeria’s national government also couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The state government said it would open an investigation into the shooting.

The decision to use military force to quell the protests moves politics in West Africa’s most populous nation and largest oil producer into an uncertain phase. The intervention came just hours after the governor of Lagos declared a curfew across Africa’s most populous city, saying that swelling protests against police brutality had “degenerated into a monster,” setting up a showdown between demonstrators and the government.