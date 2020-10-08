Nigerian Rapper Olawale Hassan a.k.a Goldie 1 Jailed For Rape In The UK

Olawale Hassan Goldie 1

33-year-old rapper Olawale Hassan professionally known as Golide 1 has been sentenced to 10 years and 3 months in prison for raping a woman in 2017.

According to reports, the rapper made advances to the woman at a venue in Southend back in February 2017 claiming he was a music producer.

She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room.

He then promised that he would get her home safely but instead drove her to a car park where he locked her in his car when she tried to flee. He is said to have overpowered her and then repeatedly raped her.

Done with the crime, he took her home where she called the police,

The Essex Police described him as “manipulative and calculated”. According to the police, he targeted his victim while she was out with a friend.

The rapper denied three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found him guilty of the charges against him and he was sentenced to 10 years and 2 months in jail on October 6.

Helen Walsh, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Hassan was a “controlling sexual predator who showed a complete disregard for the victim’s lack of consent”.

Det Con Victoria De’ath, of the police force, praised the woman, in her 20s, for her “courage” in reporting the attack.

“She blamed herself for getting in Hassan’s car, but has now recognised just how dangerous this man is and that none of this is her fault,” said Det Con De’ath. “She didn’t want him to hurt anyone else and this has been her motivation for three and-a-half years.”

Det Con De’ath added she hoped Tuesday’s sentencing at Basildon Crown Court would bring “comfort to this courageous and inspirational woman, who is now rebuilding her life knowing Hassan is safely behind bars”.