Nigerian senators debate 2021 budget, opposition lawmakers say it’s unrealistic

The 2021 budget is based on wrong assumptions and unrealistic expectations, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said.

His view was also echoed by other opposition lawmakers

Mr Abaribe said this during the deliberations on the general principles of the budget on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Thursday, presented the 2021 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The proposed budget expenditure is put at N13.08 trillion with a crude oil benchmark price of $40 per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).

This includes N1.35 trillion spending by Government Owned Enterprises and Grants and Aid funded expenditures of N354.85 billion.

The budget also contains recurrent expenditure of N5.65 trillion, personnel cost of N3.76 trillion and Debt Service of N3.12 trillion.

Other details are Statutory transfers of N484.4 billion, Pension, Gratuities & Retirees Benefits of N501.19 billion and Overhead cost of N625.50 billion with a projected inflation rate of 11.95 per cent and GDP growth rate of 3.00 per cent.

Government insensitive

In his contribution, Mr Abaribe said the projections of the budget were unrealistic.

“This budget is nothing but old news. Every time the same old news. How will you budget 100 per cent knowing that you will only get 30 per cent and how can you have a budget where the capital budget and the debts are almost equal. What does that tell us?” he said.

In the same vein, Benue lawmaker, Gabriel Suswam, said if the budget is themed economic recovery and resilience, it means something has gone wrong and needs repair.

The president’s intention of creating jobs is not actualisable, he said.

“We are literally violating the laws we have set out. The leader mentioned that the budget is not sustainable. The deficit has gone beyond three per cent.

“For every N100 earned, N60 goes to debt servicing. When will borrowing end?”

Consistent borrowing worrisome

For the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, the government’s continuous plan to borrow is a cause for concern.

2021 Budget: How N5.2 trillion deficit will be financed – Finance Minister

“While the first option requires management discipline, the second option risks chaos, suffering and destitution. Of the two options, the first is better than the second.”

A budget deficit of N5.19 trillion represents 3.64 per cent of GDP and is therefore above the threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, Mr Yahaya bragged.

He said even though the deficit is covered by N4.28 trillion of new borrowing and funds obtainable from privatisation proceeds and multilateral and bilateral sources, “it is important for our committees on finance to raise the matter for the National Assembly to permit this increase, as specified in the extant law, particularly given the special circumstances which made this necessary.”

Deliberations on the budget will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.