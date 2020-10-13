Nigerian Shoretire keeps Man United buzzing

Daily News

Shola Shoretire has the potential  to be the ‘next Jandon Sancho’, according to Manchester United Under-18 coach Neil Ryan.

United’s failed bid for Sancho, which saw Borussia Dortmund refusing to lower their £108m valuation for the England International, might see the 16-year-old Nigerian break into United’s first-team this season.

The Old Trafford has already signed the diminutive midfielder to a pre-contract agreement  before  turning to a full fledge professional when he turns 17 in February.

Last year, Shoretire came on for United against Valencia in the UEFA Youth League, becoming the youngest player to ever appear in the competition at just 14 years and 314 days.

“Good players can enjoy the big stage. Shoretire is a really exciting player,” Ryan said.

“He’s evolving and developing, can play a number of different positions, he showed a great maturity I thought.”

