Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Begging Colleagues Not To Shoot #EndSARS Protesters

The Nigerian Army has revealed that it has arrested the soldier who recorded a video begging his colleagues not to shoot at #EndSARS protesters.

The soldier now identified as Lance Corporal Harrison Friday wore a hood in a video he made in which he begged his colleagues not to shoot at end SARS protesters even if they were sent to do so.

In a post shared on its Twitter handle this morning October 21, the Nigerian Army says Harrison carried out ‘cybercrime’ and that he has now been arrested.

The army wrote, “Lance Corporal Harrison Friday, the soldier hiding behind the mask to commit cybercrimes has been apprehended in the ongoing cybercrime operations in support of Crocodile Smile VI. Be rest assured cybercriminals have no hiding place.”

