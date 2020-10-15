Nigerian Youths Hurl Insults At MC Oluomo As They Allege He Sponsored Thugs To Attack Peaceful Protesters In Lagos

Nigerian youths are angrily reacting on Twitter after thugs with machetes and other weapons, allegedly sponsored by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo attacked #EndSARS protesters and injured some of them in the Alausa area in Lagos state on Thursday morning October 15.

MC Oluomo is the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Expressing their grievances, the youths were the Instagram and Twitter handles of MC Olumo and his children to curse them out.

See several reactions to the incident below:

In a reaction to the development, MC Oluomo through his spokesman, Jimoh Buhari, has denied sponsoring thugs to attack the protesters.

Speaking with The Punch, Mr Buhari said, “We have no hand in the attacks. People should stop accusing us wrongly. Were the thugs wearing NURTW uniforms? Is MC Oluomo holding a political office? He has no hand in the case.”

Buhari added that members of the union were also victims of police extortion and it would therefore be unwise of them to thwart a protest that seeks to bring an end to police brutality.

A member of the NURTW noted that the heavy traffic caused by the protesters was affecting their livelihoods.

He said, “On a normal day, I do 10 trips. Since these protests started, I have had to reduce my trips to five. It is worse that we are burning fuel and our buses are not operating at full capacity because of the COVID-19 protocol.

“Long hours in traffic cause fuel to burn faster and we are losing money due to no fault of ours. So, some boys decided that it was time to get these protesters off the roads.”

