Nigerians Disappointed Because They Are Looking For Results In The Wrong Place – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Thursday said Nigerians are disappointed in the present administration because they are looking for results in the wrong place.

Fashola who disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television said Nigerians should note that governance is not magic and the results they promptly need can only be delivered by state and local government which are the closest to grassroots.

“Governance is not magic. It is the act of the possible and our responsibility is to always project hope. Perhaps those who feel that way (disappointed) should be made to realize that what we expect of the Nigerian Federal government lies more with the state government and the local government…some of the most basic things.

“What we should do is to focus on the government that is closest to us. I will urge people to go and read the constitution, the powers the President has are about 45, many of them are categorised as power but they are even functions and duties.

“The government that can transform us and give us what we want quickly are the government closest to us – state and local government,” he said.

Fashola notes that basic infrastructure like primary healthcare, primary education, among others which Nigerians clamour for, can only be delivered by state and local governments.

“Looking for the Federal Government or a magic President is why we seem to have been disappointed. We are looking for the results in the wrong place,” Fashola said.

He urged Nigerians to read the constitution to understand better the divide between the state and the Federal Government.

According to him refuse management, water supply, primary healthcare, basic education, etc are all matters within the local and state government and the duties rest upon the state governors.