Nigerians in Cameroon go spiritual for 60th Independence Anniversary

By Samson Oti

The Nigerian community in Duala, Cameroon commemorated the 60th Independence Anniversary by putting the nation under God’s protection.

A Holy Mass service held in marking the event at the Holy Trinity parish in Duala where priests prayed for a better Nigeria and confirmed the smooth relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria.

President Nigeria Community in Littoral, Hon. Bic Okwujaku said: “We thought it’s wise to hand over Nigeria to the hand of God, we believe that anything that is planted unto the lord will have everlasting ground.”

One of the priests, Rev Fr Emmanuel Patrick Adinye said: “God will continue to keep us together; Cameroon and Nigeria, that brotherly unity should continue to exist among ourselves and we continue to pray for Nigerians in Diaspora wherever they are.”

