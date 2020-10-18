Nigerians in Diaspora charge govt to respond swiftly to youth issue,backs #EndSARS

A map of Nigeria

By Adesina Wahab

Nigerians in the Diaspora, under the aegis of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, representing the American continent, NIDOAS, have advised the government to cultivate the habit of responding swiftly and timely to issue concerning youths in the country.

The group, which spoke through it arm, the Young Professionals, YP, noted that doing so would save the nation a lot of hassles and give youths the hope that they have not been abandoned.

The YP spoke through the Committee Chair, Dr Barth Shepkong, at the weekend.

This is just as the group expressed support for the sustained protest by youths and young professionals against police brutality in Nigeria.

The statement by the Young Professionals was also conveyed via its Instagram handle, @nidoayoungprofessionals.

The group affirmed strong support for youths in the country, while they urged the government to strengthen the legal arm of the government so it could swiftly represent and respond to issues concerning youths, young professionals and everyday Nigerians regardless of their status or networks.

“Our ultimate request is a safe and viable Nigeria as is guaranteed by our constitution.

“As Nigerians, we cannot stand by, while our brothers, sisters and parents back home are demanding and protesting for basic human rights and dignity under the law, which includes a reformed policing system in the country.

“We stand with every Nigerian and youth in particular to voice their grievances, to continue to make our voices heard, and maintain a good representation at the relevant table of decision making moving forward.

“Likewise, we support the need to strengthen our legal arm, so it’s able to represent and respond swiftly to issues concerning youth and adults, regardless of status or network.

“With the withdrawal of the SARS team, our position is that both the federal and state government must sign a document that will see to a public hearing of any agency’s misuse of office, against the citizens and hold accountable to the fullest extent of the court any convicted law enforcement agent or agency that is repressive or abuses their authority.

“Lastly, for the youth and young professionals putting themselves forward on the streets, to advocate and ensure those representing them are held accountable to fulfill the duties that they were elected for, and in honour of victims and souls lost to this situation, we are strongly with you all and stand ready to assist as needed!

“We applaud the effort of good serving public service officers, we also assure them of our support and strongly advise those that have upheld the oppressive and corrupt system to have a rethink.

“NIDOA Young Professionals is not just about our economic impact and image protection of Nigeria in our continental region but also at home with our colleagues and fellow citizens,” the statement read.