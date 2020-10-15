Nigerians kick as FCT bans protest due to COVID-19 restrictions

By David Royal

Nigerians have kicked against the ban placed on protests in Abuja by security committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over COVID-19 safety fears.

Hundreds of Nigerians for the past seven days have been protesting nationwide over alleged police brutality on citizens.

It turned out to be violent in Abuja on Wednesday after a group of armed thugs attacked peaceful protesters at Berger roundabout thereby destroying vehicles and injuring some of the protesters.

The protesters despite the disbandment of SARS Unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have insisted that until they are fully assured of a reformation in the Nigerian Police Force, they will not stop protesting, expressing discontent over government’s failure to reform the system thereby subjecting the citizens to brutality.

In the security committee’s meeting, presided over by FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, they resolved that the ongoing protests endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city and therefore should be banned.

“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” the statement read”

Not being pleased with the ban placed on protests, some Nigerians took to Twitter to condemn such action stating that if political rallies can be held in the country, protests can be held as well.

