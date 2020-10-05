Nigerians protest against the killings and extortion by SARS operatives

The motto of every police officer is to protect and serve however the Nigerian police has a long history of engaging in unprofessional, corrupt and criminal conduct. There was outrage across the country on Sunday over the harassment, extortion and extra-judicial killings of innocent Nigerians by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, one of the units of the Nigeria Police Force. On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Nigerians renewed the call on the federal government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit that is constantly linked to killings and harassment of Nigerian youths and tagging them as fraudsters.

