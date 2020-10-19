Nigerians raise over N7 million to buy prosthetic leg for two #EndSARS protesters

Nigerians have raised over N7 million for a young lady, Jane Obiene, who marched out with one limb, to join the EndSARS protesters in Abuja.

A photo of Obiene marching was shared on Twitter by Jonathan Odoba, a user who described her as his “heroine.”

“My hero for today was this lady. She walked all through the protest #Endsars,” his tweet which gained over 18,000 likes and 16,000 retweets reads.

Another Twitter user, @Aproko_Doctor reshared the image and called on people to donate to buy Obiene a prosthetic leg.

“This is Jane. She’s been unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, she came out in the #EndSARS protests and we need to help.

“Please click the link below to donate to this, if you can’t donate, please RT, someone might see it on your TL,” Aproko Doctor tweeted.

As of 7 am on Monday, 1376 people have donated over ₦7 million.

Another Nigerian simply identified as Charles, is also slated to get the same help too.

Charles also joined EndSARS protesters and was also seen as a “hero”.

“Good afternoon guys, I spoke to @Msobiene and she agrees the link for her be up for at least 24 hours so we can get enough money for this guy here. So let us get 2 good legs! One for Jane and one for this Hero right here,” Aproko Doctor tweeted.

Protests have continued in several states in the country over police brutality.