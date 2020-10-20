Nigerians React As Inmate Escapes From Edo Prison With ECOLAC Box

Hoodlums numbering about 100, on Monday, attacked a maximum security jail facilities in Benin and Oko to free inmates which the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has now confirmed.

Disclosing the development in a statement, NCoS spokesperson A.C Njoku revealed that investigations have begun at NCoS to search for the escaped inmates.

It was gathered that the hoodlums posing as EndSARS protesters broke open one of the cells and freed several inmates in the process, while others sustained gunshot injuries as an armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in a gun duel.

The hoodlums gathered along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7 a.m, setting bonfires and blocking road users particularly motorists.

“Custodial centres were attacked this morning by suspected protesters under the #ENDSARS protests in Benin and Oko in Benin,” it said.

Something else, however, caught the attention of Nigerians after videos of the jail break circulated on social media.

An inmate who was reported to have escaped from the prison was spotted towing an ECOLAC box and wearing a wristwatch. Nigerians swiftly reacted to the development wondering why an inmate will be in possession of a box while in confinement. They alleged that he probably knew that a jailbreak was imminent, hence the reason he had enough time to pack a bag.

Other inmates were spotted yelling while they climbed the walls of the jail and rushed into the streets.



