Nigerians right to protest against SARS – Lawan

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday said Nigerians were right to protest against excesses of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

He spoke on Tuesday when the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of late Jimoh Isiaka and other youths allegedly killed by police operatives during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso.

Lawan’s comments and the resolution of the Senate followed a motion by the lawmaker representing Oyo North, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, during plenary.

The motion was titled: “ENDSARS Protest: The death of Jimoh Isiaka and the attack on the palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland: Need to put our security operatives on their toes.”

The Senate President described the conduct of SARS as unacceptable.

He said that the protest has yielded results.

Lawan said: “The conduct of SARS is not acceptable and it will remain in that past of our history.

“SARS was funded by public funds and the entire essence of the Police Force is to ensure that there is law and order and security for our people and when SARS turned against the people, it was right for the people to protest peacefully.

“The protest, some physically involved, others through their peers. I think the protest has yielded the desired result so far.

“There may not be need to continue the protest again when SARS has been disbanded and those culprits who are involved in the killing and maiming of Nigerians will be brought to book.

“I think we should give the government the chance to implement those as quickly as possible.

“Nigerians have the right to peaceful protest. The government is a listening administration and the appropriate measures, some have been taken, others will be taken pretty soon.

“SARS has been disbanded before and of course, those involved in the atrocities will be prosecuted. It is not enough to dismiss them from service.

“We really commend Nigerian youths in demonstrating peacefully.”